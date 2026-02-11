Gul Plaza tragedy: Judicial commission 'meets to discuss TORs'

KARACHI: The first meeting of the judicial commission investigating the Gul Plaza incident is underway in Karachi to discuss the TORs, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

On the night of Saturday, January 17, a massive fire broke out at Gul Plaza on M.A. Jinnah Road, engulfing the commercial building and trapping dozens inside. The blaze raged for over 32 hours before being brought under control, exposing weaknesses in the city’s emergency response system.

Sources report that the meeting is being held in Justice Agha Faisal’s chamber, with the participation of the Karachi Commissioner, Secretary of Law, and Secretary of Interior.

On Tuesday, Sindh government notified constitution of an inquiry commission for probe into the deadly Gul Plaza fire in Karachi.

Justice Agha Faisal had been appointed as the head of the inquiry commission tasked with probing into the incident, the provincial home minister said.

Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar said that the inquiry commission will probe into the construction approval of Gul Plaza and legal status of the lease.

“The commission will also thoroughly inspect about the building plan’s violations and hindrances in emergency exits in the building,” minister said.

Home minister also called for determining discrepancies in firefighting arrangements and fire safety audit.

Minister said that the commission will also look into the cause of fire, circumstances and the speed of the rescue operation during the blaze.