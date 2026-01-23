Gul Plaza tragedy: DC South hints at completing search operation today

Deputy Commissioner Karachi South Javed Nabi Khoso has said that the search operation at the site of the Gul Plaza tragedy has entered its final stages, ARY News reported on Friday.

Speaking to the media, the DC South confirmed that 67 bodies have so far been recovered from the building.

According to the official list, the number of missing persons currently stands at 77.

He expressed hope that the search operation would be completed today. He added that a team from the Sindh Building Control Authority is deployed at the site and all work is being carried out under its supervision.

So far 17 bodies found from Gul Plaza fire site have been identified.

A massive fire at Gul Plaza on M.A. Jinnah Road late Saturday night, January 17, has left the city in shock, claiming lives and leaving many unaccounted for. While the blaze has now been brought under control, the building remains structurally unstable.

Rescue teams, supported by the Army, Rangers, and civil authorities, continue searching for missing persons, while engineers assess the damaged structure.

Authorities have set up help desks and DNA collection centres to assist in victim identification, and families of the missing are coordinating with officials. The situation remains fluid, with new developments expected throughout the day.