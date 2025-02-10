Gulbadin Naib reacts to Mohammad Amir’s bicep celebration

The ILT20 2025 final between the Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers held on February 9 offered plenty of dramatic moments as in one of such events Mohammad Amir and Gulbadin Naib were involved.

Afghanistan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib was bowled by former Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir with a beautiful in-swinging yorker during the Dubai Capitals’ chase.Mohammad Amir then imitated Gulbadin Naib’s trademark “bicep flex” celebration to celebrate the wicket.

Mohammad Amir’s gesture, however, did not deter Gulbadin Naib, who pursued a DRS review that ultimately did not reverse the ruling.

In the final, Naib bowled just one over and gave up ten runs. He left after hitting five runs, including a boundary off three deliveries, despite having come out to bat at number three.

However, Rovman Powell scored 63 runs from 38 balls when Azam Khan made a mistake when stumping. Raza’s explosive cameo of 34 from 12 balls and Dasun Shanaka’s 10-ball 21 enabled the Capitals cross the finish line with four balls remaining.

“I always say it is a gentleman’s game. You should respect each other. If you don’t show respect, no one will respect you either. He knows how much respect he got by doing this act. As a cricketer, as a human being, you should respect everyone,” Gulbadin Naib said.

“We have all power hitters in the team. Credit to Sikandar for the way he took us through tonight. This franchise has been getting to finals but not winning, so glad we could give them what we could.”