One dead, 180 rescued in hotel fire in Gulberg, Lahore

LAHORE: One person died and at least four others were injured after a fire broke out at a private hotel in Gulberg, Lahore, on Saturday.

Rescue teams safely evacuated more than 180 people from the building.

According to rescue officials, the fire erupted following a cylinder explosion in the hotel’s basement, triggering panic and a stampede as a school event was underway at the time.

Five injured persons were shifted to the hospital, where one victim later succumbed to burn injuries. The deceased was identified as Imran, an employee of the hotel.

Rescue 1122 teams conducted a large-scale operation and successfully brought the fire under control.

Director General Rescue 1122 and Emergency Services, Dr. Rizwan, was present at the scene and personally supervised the firefighting and rescue efforts to ensure no one remained trapped inside.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in a statement, praised Rescue 1122 personnel for their professionalism and bravery.

She credited the ‘modern fire hydrant system’ installed under the “Safe Punjab” vision for playing a crucial role in containing the blaze.

The chief minister further stated that a provincial minister, the chief secretary, and district administration officials were present at the site to oversee the operation. She directed authorities to continue rescue and clearance operations until the building is fully cleared.

Maryam added that she was personally monitoring the evacuation and rescue operation live through the Safe City drone system, which significantly assisted rescue teams by providing real-time visuals.

According to officials, the source of the fire has been identified and contained, while search and investigation operations remain underway.

The chief minister also announced that strict safety audits of all commercial boilers and gas cylinders would be launched, and facilities failing to meet safety standards would be sealed immediately.