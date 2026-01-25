Gulberg police files FIR of Lahore hotel fire

LAHORE: Gulberg Police has registered a case against six persons including the hotel owner Fuzail Ahmed in the hotel fire incident in Lahore’s Gulberg area.

The FIR was registered in Gulberg police station on the complaint of chief instructor civil defence Rashid Rafique.

According to the FIR, the hotel management had illegally installed a boiler in the basement of the building to supply gas. “Boiler operator was inexperienced. The boiler exploded and the blaze break out in the hotel premises after gas leakage,” FIR read.

“The hotel management was earlier issued a notice for the fire safety, but it ignored the notice”.

“The negligence of the hotel management resulted in death of three persons, and four others were injured in the fire incident,” according to the FIR.

The fire damaged motorbikes and vehicles parked in the basement of the building, according to the FIR.

Rescue 1122 teams conducted a large-scale operation and brought the fire under control.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson three missing persons were recovered from the site in critical condition but later succumbed to their injuries while being moved to the hospital. “The deceased were identified as 25-year-old Shahryar, 30-year-old Imran and 30-year-old Riyaz,” he said.