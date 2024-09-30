CCTV footage shows young boys entering car before suffocation incident

KARACHI: The CCTV of the distressing incident – in which two brothers died of suffocation in the parked car – reported from Gulistan-e-Johar area of Karachi has emerged, ARY News reported on Monday.

The local police arrested the owner of the car – who is suffering from kidney disease and undergoes dialysis daily – for questioning.

The car owner in a statement revealed that the car got broken so he left it parked outside his resident building since September 08.

As per the police spokesperson, the family members of the affected children also refused to take any legal action against the car owner.

After analyzing the collected evidence including CCTV footage, the police officials asserted that the incident found to be an accident, as the two brothers entered the car while playing and closed the door.

On the other hand, the CCTV footage of the incident revealed that the two children while playing opened the door of the car and sat in the car, after which the children locked in there for several hours.

As per the details, when the kids was found by the parents the four year old boy was already lost his life, while the other three year old child was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but he also died while receiving the treatment.

