'Influential' man arrested for gang rape of housemaid in Karachi

KARACHI: An influential man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the gang rape and kidnapping of a 17-year-old housemaid in the Gulshan-e-Maymar area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to police, the victim works as a domestic cleaner. She stated that three men abducted her while she was working in the house, took her to a deserted area in a car, and sexually assaulted her. She identified one of the accused as Sardar Shehai and said she was also subjected to physical violence under threat of weapons.

The victim was shifted to a hospital for a medical examination. Police said the arrested suspect has been handed over to investigative authorities, while efforts are underway to arrest the remaining accomplices.

Inspector General (IG) Sindh Javed Alam Odho has taken notice of the incident and ordered the suspension and demotion of the SHO of Gulshan-e-Maymar for delaying the registration of the FIR. The IG also directed the SSP West to submit a detailed report and ensure the immediate arrest of all suspects involved.

The victim’s family approached PPP leader Shahida Rehmani, who contacted Sindh Home Minister Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar, Faryal Talpur, and the DIG to highlight alleged police negligence and seek prompt action.

Speaking to ARY News, the victim said police initially refused to register an FIR despite her undergoing an initial medical examination.

Speaking to ARY News, PPP leader Shahida Rehmani said the SHO had initially refused to register the FIR. She said the case was pursued immediately after she contacted the party leadership and vowed to ensure justice for the victim.