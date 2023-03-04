Gulshan Hadeed UC: JI candidate prevented to attend recounting

KARACHI: Jamaat Islami candidate and his lawyer were restrained from attending the vote recounting in UC-IV Gulshan-e-Hadeed, the party has complained.

It is to be mentioned here that recounting of votes being held in Gulshan-e-Hadeed union committee today.

Under the procedure a candidate shall attend the recounting process along with his lawyer, but the JI candidate was prevented from attending recounting.

JI has alled that the police and the administration supporting the People’s Party. “The election commission should take action over rigging and changing the municipal election results,” the party has demanded.

The recounting of votes in UC-IV Gulshan-e-Hadeed, being held on the request of the People’s Party.

In the recounting marks were witnessed on the bag and ballot papers, JI has alleged. The party has announced to stage protest sit-in against alleged rigging in the election.

Jamaat Islami on Thursday alleged rigging in re-counting of votes in Union Committee-VI of Akhtar Colony.

Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, JI local chief and candidate for Karachi Mayor, held PPP leader Saeed Ghani as responsible for rigging in recounting. “Our 350 votes were rejected at five polling stations in Falcon House School,” he claimed. “We have told the election commission Sindh, what is happening,” Hafiz Naeem said.

“We knew well how the PPP uses people and provides jobs in a particular manner,” he said. “The People’s Party and the election commission should understand that the JI won’t withdraw from a single vote,” he said.

He also said that “recounting of votes also going to happen at the Gulshan Hadeed UC and according to our reports, they have made preparations to forge the result.”

Comments