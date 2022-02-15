Verdict reserved on petition against security protocol for ex-CJP

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday reserved a verdict on a petition challenging the provision of security protocol to former chief justice Gulzar Ahmed after his retirement.

An IHC bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah reserved the verdict after hearing arguments from the petitioner.

At the outset of the hearing, the petitioner pleaded that his petition be fixed before another bench for hearing.

Turning down his plea, the court asked him to forward his arguments on case merit.

On Feb 4, the Ministry of Interior approved former chief justice Gulzar Ahmed’s plea for provision of foolproof security after his retirement.

The Supreme Court’s deputy registrar had written a letter to the interior ministry on the country’s former top judge’s behalf, seeking foolproof security for him and his family post retirement.

“Justice Gulzar Ahmed has dealt with a number of high profile case of public importance, matters of constitutional and sensitive nature including terrorism, extra-judicial killings, minorities’ issues, enforcement of fundamental rights, restoration of the Karachi Circular Railway and directing removal of encroachments and launching of criminal investigations against officials involved in misconduct,” the letter written on Jan 27 read.

“Keeping in view the nature of office held by Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Chief Justice of Pakistan and important constitutional and high profile cases decided by him the security of the Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan and his family is at a much risk,” it said.

Justice Ahmed retired on Feb 1 and was replaced by Justice Umar Ata Bandial who took the oath as the 28th Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) in a ceremony held at Aiwan-i-Sadr in Islamabad on Feb 2.

