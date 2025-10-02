Ex-militant leader discloses BLA’s reliance on Indian support

Former banned outfit chief Gulzar Imam Shambay reveals key details about Ghaffar Lango’s armed struggle, his ties with Khair Bakhsh Marri, and anti-state militant activities, while exposing BLA’s foreign backing and funding sources.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, Shambay alleged that Ghaffar Lango joined veteran nationalist Khair Bakhsh Marri after the fall of Dr. Najib’s government in Afghanistan and later turned to militancy in the mountains of Balochistan.

Shambay said that Lango’s activities were part of a broader pattern where militant groups such as the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and others could not deny receiving support from India.

He recalled a statement attributed to Ataullah Mengal, saying: “Even if the devil offers help against Pakistan, take it.” According to him, all such organizations also finance their activities through narcotics trafficking and other illegal means.

The former militant, who returned to the mainstream two years ago, further revealed that groups like the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) act as “nurseries” for the BLA. He claimed many young students were funneled into militant ranks through these student organizations, which were deliberately created to serve as recruitment channels.

Gulzar Imam Shambay explained that impressionable students are pushed towards militancy and that frequent internal clashes among banned outfits often lead to deaths within their own ranks.

He said similar infighting broke out between his supporters and those loyal to Brahamdagh Bugti in 2014–15. Families of fighters killed in such disputes, he alleged, were misled with false accounts of their deaths.

On the regional dimension, Gulzar Imam Shambay stated that the BLA continues to receive weapons and safe havens from Afghanistan. He added that advanced U.S. military equipment left behind after the war had entered the Afghan black market and was still being supplied to militant groups operating in the region.

Rejecting militancy as a viable solution, Shambay emphasized that only political struggle can achieve legitimate goals. “Resistance movements worldwide eventually choose reconciliation. We too realized that armed conflict was not the answer and chose to return to political struggle,” he said.

