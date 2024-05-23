Gulzar Imam Shambay: Ex-Baloch separatist marks 1 year of working with Pakistani state

On the completion of a year of the inclusion of the renowned separatist Gulzar Imam Shambay in the national mainstream, a special seminar was held at the Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) in Tukerz/Panch Line on May 23, 2024.

The ceremony was titled “Towards Peace and Stability in Balochistan.”

A detailed discussion panel was arranged during the ceremony.

The objectives of the event included bringing together political stakeholders and young leaders to promote peace and reconciliation in Balochistan, understanding multiple perspectives, focusing on creating a roadmap for a peaceful future in Balochistan, promoting dialogue among various groups, exchanging practical wisdom for peace and reconciliation, and highlighting the role of youth in peace-building actions.

The seminar addressed the resurgence of militants abandoning arms, political paths to reconciliation, the role of youth in the journey of transformation, and discussions on a shared roadmap for peace.

Governor of Balochistan Sheikh Jafar Mando Khail participated as a special guest at the seminar.

The panel included Balochistan’s Home Minister Ziaullah Langove, MPA Zahoor Buledi, Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind, Vice-Chancellor of BUITEMS Dr. Khalid Hafeez, former MNA and Minister Zubeida Jalal, former militant Sarfraz Bangulzai, and former separatist Gulzar Imam Shambay.

Distinguished guests included MPA Meena Majid, Prince Agha Omar, Rahila Hamid Durani, Zark Mando Khail, Rehmat Saleh, Zareen Magzi, and former MPA Sana Baloch and Mahjabeen Shiran.

The seminar was attended by journalists like Prince Zulfiqar, Bushra Qamar, Asim Khan, Salim Shahid, and Syed Ali Shah, along with Deputy Attorney General Rauf Ata, and lawyers Taiba Kakar and Nargis Samalani.

Representatives from social workers, civil society, and other sectors included Zia Khan from Quetta Online, education expert Rahima Jalal, Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqat, and the founder of IDSP Quetta, Qurat-ul-Ain Bukhari.