Gun groups challenge California ban on firearms marketing to kids

The publisher of a youth shooting magazine and several gun-rights groups filed a lawsuit on Friday challenging a recently enacted California law banning the marketing of guns to minors by manufacturers and others in the firearms industry.
In a lawsuit filed in federal court in Los Angeles, the publisher Junior Shooters and groups including the Second Amendment Foundation argued that the law violated their free speech rights under the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment.
Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom signed the measure, AB 2571, into law last week,citing the need for new laws “as the Supreme Court rolls back important gun safety protections.”
The legislation cleared the state’s legislature days after the conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court on June 23 ruled the U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment protects a person’s right to carry a handgun in public for self-defense. read more
Newsom’s office cited advertising by a gun manufacturer named Wee 1 Tactical of an AR-15 meant for kids as an example of why the law was needed.