Gunmen ambush car near Kotdiji, leaving two dead

KHAIRPUR: Unknown armed men opened fire over a car carrying a family near Kotdiji leaving a mother and daughter dead and three others injured, local police said.

Police said that the firing incident is the result of an old enmity.

“Three injured including a girl child have been shifted to hospital,” police said.

“A man Raja Buriro was traveling in car with his family when the gunmen opened fire over the vehicle in an ambush and escaped from the scene after firing,” according to police.

Two people were killed and several others injured in various firing incidents in Karachi last Sunday.

Police stated that a security guard opened fire on an alleged mugger near the Pakistan Steel Mills. The suspect was killed, while his accomplice sustained injuries.

A man hailing from Khanpur was shot dead in New Karachi, Sector D-11. CCTV footage of the murder surfaced, showing three men on two motorcycles opening fire on the victim within the jurisdiction of the New Karachi Police Station.

The deceased has been identified as Shakeel. Police are currently investigating the case, with initial findings suggesting the motive may be personal enmity.