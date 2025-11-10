Gunmen open fire at Naseem Shah’s home

Five suspects have been taken into custody after unknown men opened fire at Naseem Shah’s residence in Lower Dir on Sunday.

According to Police, the incident occurred at Naseem Shah’s residence in Mayar, where the assailants targeted the main gate, windows, and a parked vehicle.

“The firing damaged the main gate, windows, and a vehicle at the property. Police reached the scene, and five suspects have been taken into custody. Mayar Police Station has registered a case, and further action is underway to arrest those involved.”

Naseem Shah was not present at the residence at the time of the incident, while other members of the family remained safe.

Authorities are working to determine the motive behind the attack.

Authorities said the investigation into the incident is ongoing. “Mayar Police Station has registered a case and further action is underway to arrest those involved,” police added.

Naseem Shah, 22, is currently in Rawalpindi with the Pakistan team, who is set to lock horns against Sri Lanka in three ODIs.

Following that the national side will feature in the tri-nation series with Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.

