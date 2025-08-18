Gunshots fired outside Elvish Yadav’s residence; gang claims responsibility

Indian YouTuber and ‘Bigg Boss’ winner Elvish Yadav’s house has been targeted by a notorious gang, where at least three masked men fired more than two dozen rounds outside his residence.

As reported by the Indian media, the unfortunate incident took place in the early hours of Sunday, when three bike-borne, masked men opened fire outside the residence of Elvish Yadav, in Sector 57 of Gurugram, Haryana, while the YouTuber was not at home.

“More than a dozen rounds were fired. Elvish Yadav was not at his residence at the time of the firing,” the publication reported, quoting PRO Gurugram Police.

While Yadav, who resides on the second and third floors of the building, was not in Haryana during the attack, his family members and caretakers were present. However, no injuries were reported immediately.

“I was asleep when it occurred. The police administration is doing its job well. We believe the police are working properly,” confirmed the father of the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ alum, adding that the armed men fired almost 25-30 rounds at their residence.

The Gurugram police have started their investigation into the matter.

Also Read: Salman Khan Supporters Get Threats from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Meanwhile, India’s notorious Himanshu Bhau gang claimed responsibility for the attack on Yadav for promoting gambling apps.

In a purported social media post, Rao Inderjeet Yadav of the gang said that the firing was carried out by gangsters Neeraj Faridpur and Bhau Ritoliya, and warned Yadav of the consequences for promoting gambling.