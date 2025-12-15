Gunther beats John Cena in stunning WWE farewell

Gunther, a two-time world heavyweight champion who won the Last Time is Now Tournament, was John Cena’s opponent. In front of the thrilling, sold-out crowd that packed the Capital One Arena, Gunther remained unshaken by Cena’s presence.

At Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington, D.C., John Cena’s WWE in-ring career came to an end after he failed to overcome one more obstacle.

Gunther began working as soon as John Cena moved between the ropes. He used the announce table as one of several attitude adjustments in his encounter with Cena. Despite Cena’s best efforts, Gunther was simply too much for him.

After putting Cena in a sleeper hold, Gunther forced the 17-time WWE champion to tap out. Boos were hurled at Gunther, leaving the arena’s spectators in disbelief.

WWE stars and chief content officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque came down to the ring to congratulate Cena on an amazing career. In the ring, Cena bowed and thanked the supporters for everything they had done for him over the last 25 years.

This year, he began his retirement tour at the Royal Rumble, where he placed second in the match.

He faced Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship after winning the Elimination Chamber match. With a heel turn that could only be compared to Hulk Hogan, he astounded the crowd. By the summer, he had returned to the babyface that fans had come to love and cherish; therefore, the heel character had only lasted a few months.

At SummerSlam, he and Rhodes engaged in another fight for the championship. Throughout the year, he also faced off against Brock Lesnar, Logan Paul, Punk, Styles, and Dominik Mysterio.