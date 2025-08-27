Kartarpur Gurdwara Sahib submerged in floodwater

Gurdwara Sahib Kartarpur – the Sikh religious site, has been submerged in floodwaters after India released millions of cusecs of water into Pakistan’s River Ravi.

The Kartarpur Corridor, which links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district.

Images and videos circulating on social media show the revered Kartarpur shrine surrounded by floodwaters, raising concerns among the Sikh community worldwide.

According to reports, floodwaters have reached up to six feet inside the building.

The rising water level in the Ravi has also overflowed onto the Narowal–Shakargarh road, disrupting traffic and cutting off local access routes.

Sialkot recorded 364mm rainfall in last 24 hours, surpassing the previous 299.2mm record of maximum rain set on July 31, 1961.

Rainfall at Sialkot airport recorded 198mm according to the weather department.

Read more: Punjab rivers in extreme flooding, Sialkot rainfall surpasses record

Chenab River has been flowing in extremely high flood at Marala Headworks, the flood control room shared. The water’s inflow at Marala has been recorded as high as 6,71,148 cusecs and outflow of the river has been 6,64,618 cusecs, barrage sources said.

The maximum barrage capacity has been 11,00,000 cusecs, a spokesman of Sialkot district administration has said.

Yesterday Gujrat received 115mm rainfall, Narowal 102mm, Mangla 48mm, Jhelum 47mm, Gujranwala 34mm and Lahore city 27mm rainfall.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has decided to open Tarbela Dam’s spillways at 12:30pm today expecting release of 2,50,000 cusecs water flow.