Massive landfill fire sparks health fears and air pollution crisis

A massive fire in Gurgaon exploded at the Bandhwari landfill on Saturday at 8 PM, and despite progressive firefighting efforts, the flames have been unstoppable.

The fire has caused drastic air pollution, resulting in eye irritation and breathing problems among residents.

Almost 20 fire-fighters from Gurgaon, Faridabad, and Palwal have been sent to handle the fire, but still, the situation is uncontrollable.

The Gurgaon landfill fire has once again pointed out the existing issue of waste fires in the region, which tend to surge during the months of summer.

According to the authorities, 80-90% of the fire has been controlled, while a thick layer of toxic smoke has spread across the Gurgaon-Faridabad Road, causing traffic disruption and deteriorating air quality.

The reason for the Gurgaon landfill fire is still not known, but according to the officials, methane accumulation from decomposing waste may have played a role.

Concerns have been raised by environmentalists over the Bandhwari landfill fire, urging the need for suitable waste management practices to control such incidents in the future.

This is not the first time the incident has taken place, and the landfill has caught fire. Similar incidents have been reported previously, causing dangerous living conditions for nearby residents.

According to reports, the Gurgaon landfill fire is one of several blazes that have occurred in the Aravalli region recently, further exacerbating Gurgaon’s pollution crisis.

A viral video circulating on social media depicts the city surrounded by clouds of waste fires, causing outrage among citizens.

Authorities are still making their efforts to completely extinguish the Bandhwari landfill fire, while environmental activists demand stricter regulations to prevent future occurrences.