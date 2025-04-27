Gurpatwant Singh Pannun accuses Modi of orchestrating Pahalgam hoax

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the head of the Global Sikh Federation, accused Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of orchestrating a hoax in the Pahalgam attack, ARY News reported.

Pannun in an exclusive interview with ARY News, addressed a range of pressing issues, from India’s growing influence in international terrorism to the ongoing struggle in Kashmir.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun began by expressing solidarity with Pakistan, stating, “I salute all my brothers and sisters in Pakistan. Pakistan is a blessed land, home to Guru Nanak’s resting place, a sacred site for Sikhs worldwide.”

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun also firmly opposed any attempts by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian military to enter Punjab, stressing, “We will not allow Modi’s Hindutva agenda or the Indian military to pass through Punjab.”

Highlighting India’s role in exporting terrorism, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun remarked, “India is exporting terrorism across the world, and they tried to assassinate me in the United States.”

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun criticized the Modi administration for failing to learn from history and warned, “Modi should remember that Sikhs are ready to do anything to defend themselves.”

Pannun further emphasized the Sikh community’s resilience, saying that if Modi sends military forces, both Sikh communities in Indian Punjab and Pakistan will unite to defend their lands.

“The Kashmiri people have sacrificed their lives for their fight for freedom, and they should protest outside Indian embassies worldwide,” he added.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun also condemned the actions of the Indian government in Kashmir, saying, “During Clinton’s visit, the Indian government orchestrated a massacre of Sikhs. The attacks in Pahalgam were orchestrated by Ajit Doval, using Indian agencies to stage a false flag operation.”

He urged Pakistan to take a more aggressive stance against India on the global stage, calling for worldwide protests to close down Indian embassies.

“The benefit of the Pahalgam attack only serves Modi’s Hindutva agenda. Modi is the world’s biggest terrorist, and he is the one responsible for the Gujarat massacre. He is the one who is truly a terrorist,” Gurpatwant Singh Pannun stated.