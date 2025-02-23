Guru Randhawa’s hospital photo sparks concern after injury

Indian singer and actor Guru Randhawa, has left fans deeply concerned after revealing he sustained an injury while shooting for his upcoming film Shaunki Sardar.

The singer-turned-actor, who made his acting debut in Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay and appeared in Shahkot, shared a worrying photo of himself in a hospital bed with a cervical collar around his neck.

In the caption, Guru Randhawa opened up about the incident, writing, “My first stunt, my first injury, but my spirit remains unbroken. A memory from the sets of Shaunki Sardar movie. Bahut mushkil kamm aa action waala but will work hard for my audience.”

Despite the injury, he maintained a positive attitude, with a smile on his face, reassuring his fans that he was doing okay.

His fans were quick to send their best wishes and express their concern. Many took to social media to write heartfelt messages, urging him to take care of himself.

One fan even jokingly suggested that Guru Randhawa should focus solely on music, as they were more than happy with his musical career.

Despite the setback, Guru Randhawa is pushing forward with his acting career. Shaunki Sardar is expected to release on May 16, with Guru Randhawa’s production house backing the project.

The film, a love story, stars TV actress and Bigg Boss 15 contestant Nimrit Kaur in the lead role.

