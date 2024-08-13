‘I haven’t eaten anything for 34 days…’: ‘TMKOC’ actor Gurucharan Singh speaks up about financial crisis

Indian TV actor Gurucharan Singh, of the long-running sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ fame, who went missing for a month earlier this year, opened up on his financial crisis, revealing that he has been in debt of crores and hasn’t eaten anything in over a month.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In a new interview with YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, Gurucharan Singh revealed that he is in debt of nearly INR 1.2 crores and struggling financially due to no work or job. “Aaj 34th day hai aur maine khana nahi khaya hai (Today is the 34th day I haven’t eaten anything),” he candidly confessed to the host.

Singh mentioned that he has been surviving on a liquid diet including milk, tea, coconut water or plain water. He added, “Kuch jagah mai kha leta hu jaise Guru ji ka ashram hai vahan jata hu ur path hota hai toh Monday ko hi jaata hu kyuki Monday ko hi vahan par Samosa milta hai ya bread Pakoda or saath mein chai or meetha (Sometimes, I eat at certain places like Guruji’s ashram, where I go on Mondays for samosas, bread pakoras, tea and sweets).”

When asked for the reason, he stated, “4 saal ho gaye hai, 4 saal se mai bahut saare kaam karne ki koshish kar raha hu. Businesses karne ki koshish kar raha hu sab mein failure mila hai. Toh ab thak gaya hu (It’s been 4 years and for 4 years, I have been trying to undertake various work and do business, but I have faced failure in everything. I am tired now).”

“Ab apna paisa aana chahiye. Matlab earnings ho. Toh kaam saamne se aaye. Taki mummy daddy ka khayal rakh saku. Aur mai apne karze utaar saku (I need to start earning money now so that I can take care of my parents and I have to repay my debts as well),” Singh wished, adding that he has EMI and bank loans of INR55-60 lacs to pay and another INR60 lacs of loans from friends.

Also Read: Another ‘TMKOC’ actor quits show after 16 years

It is pertinent to note here that Singh, best known for playing Roshan Sodhi in the Indian sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ until 2020, went missing in April this year when he left his home in Delhi to go to Mumbai for work but never reached the destination. The actor returned home after 25 days only to confirm that he was on a religious journey and stayed at several Gurudwaras across Amritsar and Ludhiana.