England pacer Gus Atkinson ruled out of West Indies ODIs

England pacer Gus Atkinson has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against the West Indies.

In a statement on Tuesday, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that the pacer would miss the upcoming ODI series against West Indies after suffering a hamstring strain in their Test win over Zimbabwe last week.

“[Gus] Atkinson sustained the injury during England’s test victory over Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge last week… No replacement will be added to the ODI squad,” the ECB statement said.

England will play three ODIs and three T20Is against the West Indies between May 29 and June 10.

The upcoming series will be the first assignment for the new England white-ball captain Harry Brook.

While Gus Atkinson was part of the ODI squad, he was not included in the England T20I squad for the West Indies series.

Revised England ODI Squad: Harry Brook (c), Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith.

England T20I Squad: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Luke Wood.