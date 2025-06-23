Gusty winds blow in Karachi, drizzle expected in various areas

KARACHI: The sea breeze has returned to Karachi as gusty winds likely to blow in the city in the day, according to the Met department.

The city likely to receive drizzling in some areas in day and nighttime.

Temperatures are expected to increase up to 35 Celsius today with higher levels of humidity, which could soar to 75 percent.

Southwesterly winds are blowing in Karachi with a wind speed of 17 kilometers per hour while the gusts of wind with 35 KM per hour expected today.

The weather forecast suggests that some areas of Karachi may experience drizzle, especially during the morning and evening hours.

Meanwhile, over the next 24 hours, the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy with strong winds persisting.

The Meteorological Department predicts a maximum temperature of 36°C today, with humidity levels recorded at 75%, whereas winds are blowing from the southwest at a speed of 10 kilometers per hour.

The weather has turned better after the city received light rain and drizzle in various areas of the city.