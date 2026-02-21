Gutka material found from police van after mishap in Sujawal

SUJAWAL: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has initiated investigation into transporting gutka material by a police mobile van.

Sujawal Police has handed over two persons including the detained mobile driver to the CTD.

It is to be mentioned here that a police mobile was collided with a truck at Sujawal Bypass, while the van was checked, gutka and chewing tobacco packets found from the vehicle.

The police mobile said to be belonged to security zone-I and was given to an influential person of the Sindh government.

The packets of tobacco found in the police mobile. “Driver Naveed was carrying packets of chewing tobacco from Karachi”, police sources said.

The driver would have been paid Rs 1500 per packet over delivery of the chewing tobacco, according to police sources.

Another man, Sher Muhammad, was arrested on the information coughed up by the driver.