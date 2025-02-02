Guy Pearce reveals surprising reason for doing ‘bad films’

Hollywood actor Guy Pearce has revealed the shocking reason behind his decision to take up roles in ‘bad films.’

The Australian actor rose to fame for playing in the Aussie soap opera ‘Neighbours’ in the 1980s, however, it was his role in 1994’s ‘The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert’ which garnered him global fame.

Guy Pearce later featured in a number of hit films including filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s ‘Memento,’ ‘The King’s Speech,’ and ‘Iron Man 3.

The Hollywood star’s most recent outing was in ‘The Brutalist,’ which earned him an Oscar nomination.

However, there was a time in his career when he was forced to take up roles in films which were badly written.

In a recent interview with a foreign media outlet, Guy Pearce revealed that he made a number of bad movies amid his divorce proceedings.

The Hollywood actor finalised his divorce with Kate Mestitz in 2015 after being married for 18 years.

“I did a bunch of s**t during my divorce because I needed the money. It was my divorce period, 2016, ’17, and ’18. I’d read scripts thinking, no, this is pretty good actually, I could do this… But a year earlier I would have said no,” ‘The Brutalist’ star said.

He revealed the difficult times during his divorce proceedings ‘blurred’ his vision and he could not tell a bad film from a good one.

“You’re forced to expand your tolerance of things when you need dough, so it was a real relief once I paid off my divorce,” Guy Pearce said.

“I’d read something that I felt was good and then question myself. Is it good? Or just in the camp of paying off my divorce?” ‘The Brutalist’ star added.