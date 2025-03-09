A recent propaganda campaign against Gwadar International Airport has been exposed by ARY News, revealing the truth behind the fake news stories circulating in international media.

The campaign, which was orchestrated by Indian and other international media outlets, claimed that the airport was empty and non-functional. However, ARY News found that the airport had operated 42 flights in the past month, with over 1,500 passengers traveling through the airport.

The ARY News team, led by Iqrar ul Hassan, visited the airport and found a bustling atmosphere, with passengers and businesspeople traveling to and from the airport.

The fake news stories, which were published by international media outlets, including the Associated Press, claimed that the airport was a failure and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project was not beneficial to Pakistan.

However, the ARY News team found that the airport was not only operational but also providing employment opportunities to locals and promoting trade and commerce in the region.

Gwadar International Airport is a strategic project that aims to promote trade and commerce in the region. The airport is expected to play a major role in the CPEC project, which is a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The airport’s strategic location makes it an important hub for trade and commerce in the region. The airport is expected to attract investment and promote economic growth in the region.

The propaganda campaign against Gwadar International Airport has been exposed, revealing the true intentions of international media outlets. The campaign was aimed at undermining the CPEC project and promoting negative perceptions about Pakistan.