Gwadar boat incident: Four more bodies of fishermen retrieved

KARACHI: Four more bodies of fishermen, drowned in a boat capsize incident near Gwadar, have been retrieved, Pakistan Fisher Folk Forum (PFFF) said on Sunday.

A fishing boat was capsized in the sea near Gwadar yesterday while on a fishing trip.

The body of a drowned fisherman was recovered yesterday, Media Coordinator fisher folk forum Kamal Shah said. “Five dead bodies of fishermen have been retrieved so far,” PFFF official said.

All the six fishermen on the ill-fated boat belonged to Karachi and went to Gwadar for fishing.

“Two dead bodies have been shifted to Karachi while three have been kept with a welfare organization in Gwadar,” Kamal Shah said.

A body has been handed over to the family at Ali Akbar Shah Goth of Ibrahim Haidery.

Pakistan Fisher Folk Forum yesterday appealed to the federal and provincial governments to issue directives for expediting the rescue operation for the missing fishermen.

According to a report the fishermen were the residents of Machhar Colony, Ibrahim Haidery and Ali Akbar Shah Goth.