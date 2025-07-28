web analytics
Gwadar boat tragedy: Two more bodies handed over to families

KARACHI: Two more bodies of fishermen, drowned in a boat capsize incident near Gwadar, returned to Karachi’s Machhar Colony, rescue officials said on Monday.

Dead bodies of fishermen Abdu Awal and Ramazan were handed over to their families, official said.

Deceased fishermen were residents of Machhar Colony. “Their funeral prayers will be offered in the area,” family members of the deceased said.

Six fishermen were onboard the ill-fated boat from Karachi, which went to Gwadar for fishing and capsized near Gwadsar. Five fishermen died in the incident, while one of them survived in the incident.

Officials said that a father and son were also among the dead.

Three deceased fishermen’s bodies shifted to Karachi yesterday and buried at graveyards of Ibrahim Haidery and Machhar Colony.

Pakistan Fisher Folk Forum (PFFF) said on Sunday that five bodies retrieved from the sea.

