Federal cabinet approves Gwadar-Oman ferry service

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has approved the launch of a ferry service connecting Gwadar in Balochistan with Oman, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs announced on Friday.

The move follows Pakistan’s recent decision to grant its first-ever international ferry service license to Sea Keepers, allowing operations on routes linking Pakistan with Iran and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, said that Pakistan and Oman will soon sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to formally establish the ferry link. He added that the Gwadar–Oman ferry service is expected to become operational in the near future.

Chaudhry said an Omani delegation will visit Pakistan to finalize operational and technical arrangements for the new route. He noted that the ferry service is expected to boost bilateral trade volumes, attract investment, and significantly ease travel for Pakistani expatriates living in Oman.

According to the minister, the new maritime link will also promote tourism and cultural exchange between the two countries. Furthermore, it will enhance regional connectivity by providing countries in the surrounding region greater access to Central Asian markets.

Chaudhry emphasized that the development of new sea routes will help transform Gwadar into a major hub of economic activity.

Earlier, Pakistan and Iraq agreed to enhance maritime cooperation and explore new sea routes by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch a ferry service between Iraq’s Umm Qasr Port and Pakistan’s Gwadar Port.

The agreement was finalized during a meeting between Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, and a three-member delegation from the Iraqi Embassy in Islamabad, led by Deputy Head of Mission Abdul Qadir Sulyman Alhimiri.

Welcoming the initiative, Minister Chaudhry described it as “a new chapter” in bilateral relations, highlighting the potential of maritime passenger and cargo links to deepen economic cooperation and facilitate religious travel between the two countries.

The minister noted that Pakistan can help meet Iraq’s demand for potassium sulphate, with a manufacturing facility already operational in the Gwadar Free Zone.