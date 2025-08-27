Gwadar port to be powered by solar amid electricity, water crisis: minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry announced on Wednesday that the government is moving to power Gwadar Port through solar energy in a bid to improve efficiency and reduce reliance on external energy sources.

The minister made the announcement during a meeting on Gwadar’s operationalization, attended by Chairman Gwadar Port Authority Noorul Haque Baloch, COPHCL Chairman My Yu Bo, Additional Secretary of Maritime Affairs Umer Zaffer Shaikh, and Technical Advisor Jawad Akhtar.

Junaid Chaudhry said the initiative, taken under directives of the Prime Minister, is being coordinated with the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, the Ministry of Energy, and other stakeholders to address Gwadar’s challenges including electricity shortages and water scarcity.

A dedicated sub-committee has been formed, comprising officials from the Ministry of Energy, Maritime Affairs, FBR, Gwadar Port Authority, Gwadar Development Authority, Quetta Electric Supply Company, and the PM’s Office. The committee will review technical requirements and devise a comprehensive solar power plan.

The minister outlined the sub-committee’s key duties, which include devising an efficient solar panel utilization plan, recommending the installation of solar photovoltaic systems and battery storage solutions for Gwadar’s water facilities, and proposing measures to enhance the region’s power supply.

Moreover, the committee will design solar power distribution systems integrated with storage options to ensure a dependable energy supply for critical infrastructure, including the Gwadar Port Authority, he noted.

Junaid Chaudhry added that solar-based microgrids will be set up at strategic locations to supply power for water pumps and the 1.2 million gallons per day (MGD) desalination plant, with energy storage solutions also being considered.

The initiative seeks to significantly reduce Gwadar’s reliance on external energy by making it self-sufficient through local power sources. The plan includes establishing macro solar grids with sufficient capacity to meet power demands throughout the year, he added.

The minister stated that the Prime Minister’s Solar Initiative for Gwadar is expected to be fully functional soon, facilitating the establishment of new factories in the Gwadar free zone and providing power to the Gwadar International Airport.

Water shortage in Gwadar is acute due to insufficient electricity to operate pumping and desalination plants. Gwadar has enough stored water for months if it can be pumped and distributed effectively, he added.

The minister also pointed out that Gwadar’s fisheries sector could save over $1 million annually by switching from costly diesel and unreliable grid electricity to solar energy.

“Dependable solar energy is not just about lowering costs—it is critical to protecting Gwadar’s flagship fishing industry, supporting local livelihoods, and boosting exports,” he stressed.