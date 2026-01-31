3 children, 3 women among 11 Baloch labourers martyred in Gwadar terror attack

GWADAR: At least 11 Baloch labourers, including three women and three children, were martyred in a terrorist attack carried out by Fitna Al Hindustan (FAH) in Gwadar, Balochistan, on Saturday, ARY News reported, citing security sources.

According to the sources, the terrorists targeted a civilian family from Khuzdar that had come to Gwadar for labour work. The victims included five men, three women, and three children, all of whom were innocent civilians.

Security sources said the number of casualties was initially reported as five but later rose to 11 as details emerged. The attack has sparked deep grief and anger among residents of Gwadar.

Security officials further said that all terrorists involved in the attack were subsequently killed. Additional search and clearance operations are underway in the surrounding areas to eliminate any remaining terrorist hideouts.

Meanwhile, security forces foiled 12 coordinated attacks by Fitna Al Hindustan across various parts of Balochistan over the past two days.

According to security sources, at least 67 terrorists were killed during counter-operations, while 10 security personnel embraced martyrdom.

The sources added that security forces have intensified pursuit operations and aerial surveillance in affected areas, and further terrorist casualties and losses are expected as operations continue.

It was also noted that a day earlier, security forces had already killed 41 FAH terrorists in separate operations in different parts of Balochistan. With the latest developments, the total number of terrorists killed over the past two days has risen to 108, security sources confirmed.