Gwyneth Paltrow appointed Astronomer spokesperson after CEO Andy Byron’s ColdplayGate

Hollywood diva Gwyneth Paltrow has joined New York-based data company Astronomer as a ‘temporary spokesperson’, days after her ex-husband Chris Martin exposed the extramarital affair of the company’s CEO, Andy Byron, with HR head Kristin Cabot, at a Coldplay concert.

Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot Controversy-All You Need to Know

Almost two weeks after the scandalous extramarital romance of Astronomer’s then CEO Andy Byron and its Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot was exposed, during a Coldplay concert at the Gillette Stadium in Boston, Massachusetts, actor and extrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow, who happens to be the ex-wife of the rock band’s frontman, Chris Martin – a key player in the entire drama – has joined the DataOps company as the new albeit temporary spokesperson, she announced in her first video since assuming the role, shared on their social media platforms.

“Hi, I’m Gwyneth Paltrow. I’ve been hired on a very temporary basis to speak on behalf of the 300-plus employees at Astronomer,” the actor began in a minute-long video, shared with the caption, “Thank you for your interest in Astronomer.”

“Astronomer has gotten a lot of questions over the last few days, and they wanted me to answer the most common ones,” Paltrow continued.

However, in a major twist to respond to the first question, ‘OMG! What the actual f—?’ the actor used the opportunity to highlight Astronomer’s key working areas and future events, before signing off from her new job.

For the unversed, the entire controversy erupted on July 16, when Byron and Cabot were caught red-handed on Coldplay frontman Chris Martin’s ‘kiss cam’ in an intimate embrace during the Boston concert.

Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot Case- Latest News

The viral jumbotron footage witnessed an awkward flash response from the two upon the realisation that they were being seen by the entire stadium, where Byron quickly ducked behind a barrier, while a visibly embarrassed Cabot covered her face with her hands.

In a candid reaction to the moment, a seemingly confused Martin pointed out, “Oh, what… either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy.”

As the video surfaced on social media, internet sleuths immediately took to work and identified Byron and Cabot by their social media profiles before the tech company confirmed their identities.

Both Byron and Cabot, presumably married to different people, have since resigned from Astronomer.