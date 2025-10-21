Unitree unveils H2 "Destiny Awakening" humanoid to rival global competitors

Chinese company Unitree Robotics is challenging American dominance in robotics with the launch of its H2 “Destiny Awakening” humanoid robot. The robot features a human-like design and exhibits agile movement, aimed at both domestic and industrial applications.

During its debut on Monday, October 20, Unitree disclosed key specifications of the humanoid: 180 centimeters tall and 70 kilograms in weight.

According to TechNode, the H2 Destiny Awakening is equipped with 31 joints—up 19% from the earlier R1 model—giving more flexibility and smoother movement. Demonstrations showed the H2 performing coordinated dance and martial arts routines, highlighting major improvements in agility and stability. This marks a crucial leap in strength and flexible moves compared to its predecessor, the H1.

Arguably considered the world’s most elegant humanoid bot, with its launch, the Hangzhou-based Unitree is positioning itself as a vital player in the global humanoid robotics industry.

Humanoids, equipped with AI models, are programmed to perceive their surroundings, plan actions, and autonomously execute complex tasks in human-centric environments.

This enables them to perform a diverse range of functions, such as picking up objects and carrying containers, in a human-like manner.

The H2 unveiling, titled “Destiny Awakening,” symbolizes Unitree’s concept of a future where bionic humanoids are safe and friendly to everyone.

As this technology continues its advancement, other industries are set to experience redefined productivity and automation.