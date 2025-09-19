Haaland hits 50 UCL goals in Man City cruise over 10-man Napoli

  • By AFPAFP
    • -
  • Sep 19, 2025
    • -
  • 602 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 4 min
Haaland hits 50 UCL goals in Man City cruise over 10-man Napoli
Share Post Using...

Comments (0)

    Leave a Comment