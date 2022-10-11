‘Habs’ actor Janice Tessa’s latest pictures, video go viral

Actor Janice Tessa took to the social media application Instagram to share her new pictures and video that are going viral.

The ‘Habs‘ star posted the viral pictures on her Instagram page. She used a heart emoji as the caption.

The clicks got thousands of likes from Instagram users. The application’s users took to comments section for posting heartwarming feedback on the pictures.

She also posted an Instagram reel.

Janice Tessa has millions of followers on the social media platform. She shares pictures and videos of herself, family moments and professional endeavours.

The celebrity made her drama debut in the ongoing ARY Digital serial ‘Habs‘.

It is an unusual drama with a plot that circles around a loving couple, trying to make it through the misunderstandings that are created by unfortunate circumstances and the people around them.

The serial, which is written by Aliya Makhdoom and directed by Musaddiq Malek, features a stellar cast with the likes of Ushna Shah, Feroze Khan, Ayesha Omar, Saba Faisal, Hina Rizvi, Isra Ghazal, Javed Sheikh, Imran Aslam and others.

Habs airs every Tuesday at 8PM PST only on ARY Digital.

