Hackers claim massive data theft from ESA, targeting Airbus and SpaceX documents

A major cybersecurity incident has occurred at the European Space Agency (ESA), where hackers targeted the agency’s systems and successfully stole scientific data. The breach reportedly involved the theft of proprietary software, security credentials, mission documentation, and sensitive information related to major aerospace companies, including Airbus, SpaceX, and Thales Alenia Space.

In response, the ESA has launched a criminal investigation. However, experts warn that email credentials and sensitive data from space agencies are frequently traded online. This incident underscores the increasing cyber threats facing organizations in the highly competitive space sector.

According to a report from Space.com, the initial breach occurred on Boxing Day when a hacker operating under the alias “888” leaked more than 200 gigabytes of data. Shortly after, a group calling itself “Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters” claimed responsibility for a second attack, releasing an additional 500 gigabytes. The group alleged that the agency had failed to patch a critical security vulnerability.

Poor cyber hygiene and infostealer malware are frequent enablers of these types of attacks, allowing the extraction of credentials, session cookies, and other sensitive information.

While the stolen material poses no immediate threat, the aggregation of leaks could eventually make strategic information available to future attackers. Experts suggest that vulnerabilities may exist within either the ESA or its contracting partners.

This incident highlights a growing trend of cyber threats targeting the space sector. With both NASA and the ESA facing frequent attacks, officials are now under pressure to overhaul cybersecurity protocols to protect the increasingly competitive space industry.