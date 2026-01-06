Hacktivist 'Pink Ranger' wipes white supremacist websites live on stage

With a Pink Power Ranger costume, a hactivist stunned an audience in Germany by remotely deleting three websites belonging to the white supremacists. The dramatic digital takedown occurred live on stage last week during the annual Chaos Communication Congress in Hamburg. It left the targeted platforms offline and their administrator raging.

The pseudonymous hacker, “Martha Root,” wiped the servers of three racist online platforms: WhiteDate, WhiteChild, and WhiteDeal. Following a presentation given with journalists Eva Hoffmann and Christian Fuchs.

Hoffmann characterized WhiteDate as a “Tinder for Nazis.” Additionally, WhiteChild was a platform designed to pair white supremacist sperm and egg donors. WhiteDeal operated as a labor marketplace for racists, akin to TaskRabbit. All three of these websites are currently entirely defunct.

Root revealed that infiltrating the restricted sites was surprisingly easy. The hacker used AI chatbots to bypass verification processes. These processes were meant to confirm users’ racial identity as “white.”

Once inside, Root discovered what they called “poor cybersecurity hygiene.” User-uploaded images contained detailed geolocation metadata. This exposed their home addresses. Root mocked the administrators, saying, “Imagine calling yourselves the ‘master race’ but forgetting to secure your own website—maybe try mastering WordPress before attempting world domination.”

In addition to deleting the server, Root published ground data from WhiteDate. This revealed a user base of over 6,500 individuals. The demographics were heavily skewed, with men making up 86% of the users. Root jokingly compared it to “Smurf Village looking like a feminist utopia.” The leaked data includes names, photos, and location coordinates.

The website’s administrator endorsed the attack on X, labeling the public deletion “cyberterrorism.” Meanwhile, the transparency collective DDoSecrets reported it has acquired 100 gigabytes of this data, anointed “WhiteLeaks.” It is now available to vetted researchers.