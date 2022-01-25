Hadiqa Kiani demands justice for Noor Muqaddam

Singer Hadiqa Kiani called for an end to victim-blaming and criticized the slow pace of investigation in the Noor Muqaddam murder case.

She took to the micro-blogging social media application Twitter where she wrote that Noor Muqaddam’s story will never be forgotten.

“Another day and another obscene abuse of power, evidence and victim-blaming,” her tweet read. “Noor Muqaddam’s story shall not be forgotten. We demand justice and we demand it now!

“Enough with the delays, the excuses and the insanity. We demand justice for Noor. Enough is enough,” she added.

Islamabad Police, in their reply, shared the details of the investigation.

The Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA), in its investigation, confirmed that she was murdered after her rape by the accused Zahir Jaffer. The report stated that the victim did everything to save her life.

The report added that there was his skin under her nails.

PFSA confirmed her blood was on the shirt he was wearing. The investigators concluded that she was attacked with knuckle punches as well.

It is pertinent to mention here that the grisly murder, in which Noor Muqaddam was beheaded, took place on July 20 in Islamabad’s F-7 area. Noor is the daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, who served as Pakistan’s ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan.

The Islamabad police arrested suspect Zahir Jaffer on the night of July 20 from his house where, according to Noor’s parents, he killed her with a sharp instrument and severed her head.

Recently, the doctors at the Adiala Jail declared Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect in the Noor Muqaddam murder case, as mentally and physically fit to stand trial.

