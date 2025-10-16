Hafeez calls for more red-ball cricket

Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has suggested that the Pakistan Cricket Board to focus on red-ball games to save Pakistan cricket.

His remarks came following Pakistan’s epic 93-run victory against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Noman Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi were instrumental in the crucial win over the defending champions, who were bundled up for 183 while chasing a target of 277.

Taking to the social media platform X, Mohammad Hafeez emphasised that a stronger red-ball structure holds the key to resolving Pakistan’s long-standing issues in other formats as well.

“All formats technical & tactical issues will be resolved if we pay detail attention to red ball cricket of Pakistan,” Hafeez wrote.

“PCB management should prioritise red ball cricket at all levels. Best wishes Mohsin Naqvi.”

Hafeez, who has represented Pakistan in all formats, believes red-ball cricket remains the foundation of technical discipline and mental toughness, qualities that inevitably strengthen performances in shorter versions of the game.

Notably, Pakistan will now look to seal the series when they face South Africa in the second and final Test, scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi from October 20 to 24.