Hafiz Abdul Karim files nomination papers for Senate by-election

ISLAMABAD: Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadees Pakistan leader, Hafiz Abdul Karim, submitted his nomination papers for the by-election to a general seat of Senate from Punjab province.

He was accompanied by lawmakers from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) during the filing process. On the occasion, Hafiz Abdul Karim expressed his gratitude to PML-N leaders Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif for nominating him for the Senate seat.

The seat fell vacant upon the demise of Senator Sajid Mir on May 3, 2025.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) released the schedule for the by-election to fill the vacant Senate seat. The polling will take place on May 29 in the Punjab Assembly building.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place by May 17, while appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nominations must be submitted by May 20.

The revised list of candidates will be published on May 23, while candidates may withdraw their nominations by May 24.

As per another notification, Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Sharifullah will serve as the returning officer for the Senate election.

The polling officers include Joint Election Commissioner (Elections) Abdul Qayyum Shinwari, Director (Admin) Zahid Subhani, Deputy Director (Elections) Basil Akram, and District Election Commissioner Nankana Sahib Roy Sultan Bhatti.

Read More: Professor Sajid Mir passes away at 86 in Sialkot

Earlier, Amir of Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadees Pakistan, Senator Professor Sajid Mir, passed away in Sialkot at the age of 86.

He had been battling illness for the past month and had recently undergone surgery.