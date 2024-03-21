PTI MPA Hafiz Farhat Abbas gets bail in police attack case

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Hafiz Farhat Abbas on Thursday got bail in police attack case outside Zaman Park, former premier residence, ARY News reported.

As per details, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) Judge Arshad Javed heard bail plea of PTI MPA Hafiz Farhat Abbas in a case related to the attack on police and the throwing a petrol bomb outside Zaman Park.

The court granted bail to the PTI MPA against a surety bond of Rs100,000.

On March 11, ATC sent Hafiz Farhat Abbas on a two-day physical remand in a case pertaining to firing on the police party and vandalism during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) protest against ‘rigging’ in the elections.

According to the details, the police produced the MPA who joined the SIC after being elected a PTI-backed independent candidate before the ATC and sought his physical remand. The police maintained that the accused MPA’s custody is required for investigation.

Meanwhile, the ATC discharged other accused persons from the charges. The SIC MPA along with others have been booked at Anarkali police station under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.