Hafiz Hamdullah criticises formation of caretaker cabinets

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) spokesperson and JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah Wednesday criticized the formation of caretaker cabinets in the provinces and centre.

“This is not the caretaker government but family politics”, Hafiz Hamdullah said while exclusively talking to ARY News.

If uncles, nephews, brothers, and relatives are to be made ministers, then this company won’t function, Hamdullah said and added in such an environment, fair and transparent elections are’ impossible’.

Even in Balochistan’s population of 23 million, you didn’t find 11 or 14 individuals capable and worthy enough to join the caretaker cabinet, the PDM spokesperson asked caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar.

He also warned Kakar of landing in hot waters in the future. “Mr. Anwar, signing with closed eyes can land you in jail.”

Commenting on the upcoming general elections, Hafiz Hamdullah said Pakistan would see a ‘silent dictatorship’ if elections were not held in February.

He said a time will come when the demand of PTI for elections will be of every party including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and added in case of delaying polls, political parties will be forced to initiate protest movements.

The JUI-F leader claimed that in the future government cannot be formed without JUI-F.