Hafiz Hamdullah says ‘will not allow incumbent govt to run’

CHAMAN: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah on Thursday said they will not allow the incumbent government to run.

“This government cannot run, neither we will allow it”, the JUI-F central leader said in an exclusive interview with ARY News.

Terming the Parliament a ‘rubber stamp’, Hamdullah said the JUI-F will not sit quiet and will launch a movement to protect the constitution of Pakistan.

It will be early to comment on the alliance with the other opposition parties, he replied to a question. The JUI-F leader said JUI-F would organise a ‘People’s Assembly’ in Muzzaffargarh on June 1.

On meetings with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders, the JUI-F leader said the party’s delegation visited Maulana Fazlur Rehman thrice. TORs needed to move forward with PTI, he added.

Hafiz Hamdullah said JUI-F has nothing to do with the cases being faced by PTI founder Imran Khan and added that his party will accept the decision of the courts.

Following the general election 2024 outcome, the PTI came closer to JUI-F on the point of ‘rigging’ in the results.

On Wednesday, PTI delegation led by the party’s secretary general Omar Ayub Khan met JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad along with a delegation of the Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Ayeen-e-Pakistan that called on hint at his residence, Maulana Fazalur Rehman said that improving relationships and removing bitterness is the need of the hour.

Although the meeting did not result in a major breakthrough, all the parties agreed to continue their interaction for future strategy.