Hafiz Naeem announces no-confidence motion against Mayor Karachi

KARACHI: Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Monday announced bringing a no-confidence motion against Murtaza Wahab, the Mayor of Karachi, ARY News reported.

Murtaza Wahab was elected Karachi mayor after a tough fight against JI’s Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, who had also claimed numerical superiority in the run-up to the election on June 15.

Addressing a press conference, Rehman blasted the mayor and accused him of usurping the position and said that they cannot continue with ‘fascism and radical thinking’.

“We have decided to bring a no-confidence motion against the ‘occupier’ Karachi Mayor,” the JI leader said, adding that it aimed to send Wahab home and initiate necessary measures for the betterment of the city.

Hafiz Naeem emphasised collaboration during today’s meeting of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) City Council to ensure effective measures are taken for the resolution of Karachi’s problems.

“Efforts were made to influence the City Council’s session”, he claimed, expressing dissatisfaction with the mayor’s conduct.

He also called the K-Electric as an institution hostile to the city’s interests, saying that the collection of municipal taxes through electric bills was an “act of hostility towards Karachi”.

Hafiz Naeem pledged that the residents of Karachi would not tolerate any injustices imposed upon them.

In the polling, the JI, which also had partial support from the PTI, secured 160 votes against Wahab’s 173. Hafiz had rejected these results. Rifts between the two parties have seemingly deepened since then.