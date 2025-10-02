Hafiz Naeem announces protest against Israel's attack on flotilla, condemns Trump’s Gaza plan

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman strongly criticized U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed Gaza peace plan, announcing a nationwide protest against Israel’s attack on the Global Sumud Flotilla.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Hafiz Naeem described Trump’s proposed Gaza plan as having no connection to peace. He emphasized that the plan primarily ensures Israel’s security while completely ignoring the establishment of a Palestinian state.

He also condemned the clause in the plan calling for the disarmament of Hamas, describing it as illegal. “Hamas is a resistance force defending its land against foreign occupation,” he said, claiming that international law, as outlined in the United Nations Charter, grants occupied people the right to resist.

“This is not a peace plan, but rather a license to kill more Palestinians,” Hafiz Naeem remarked.

He also accused Tony Blair—who has been rumored to play a role in governing Gaza post-war—of being complicit in the mass killings in Iraq.

Hafiz Naeem expressed his disappointment over Pakistan’s acceptance of Trump’s plan even before its official announcement. “We will resist every attempt to accept the Abraham Accords and Israel,” he declared. “Accepting this plan would weaken Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir.”

The JI chief also condemned Israel’s recent attack on the Global Sumud Flotilla, announcing protests across the country tomorrow, and a major march scheduled for October 4th.

“The Israeli aggression is destabilizing global peace, and the United States has effectively given Israel a license for genocide,” Hafiz Naeem concluded.