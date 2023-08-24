Hafiz Naeem announces protest against inflated power bills

KARACHI: Jamaat Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has demanded cancellation of other charges in electricity bills of current month while announcing protest tomorrow, ARY News reported on Thursday.

“Actual average tariff has been Rs 6.76 per unit, while Rs 22.16 capacity charges being added with a bogus claim,” JI leader said while talking to media. “You have to pay the power price even you are not consuming the electricity,” he said.

He demanded of the caretaker prime minister to reduce the power tariff immediately.

“They claim, the IMF condition will not be complied if the charges would not impose,” he said. “IMF also demanded tax on farmlands, Ishaq Dar had announced not to clamp the Agriculture Tax,” Naeem said.

“There are mostly small farmers, only 3.4 percent have landholdings above 50 acres and four pct have land holdings above 25 acres,” JI leader said. “Only four pct people are owners of 41 percent land of the country. These are feudal and big landlords,” he said.

“They are installing industries, sugar mills and power plants,” he said. “No tax imposed on them, and paying only 4 pct tax in a year,” JI leader said.

“Why the IMF not forcing them to impose tax on feudal, it means the IMF wants Pakistan to default,” he said.

“We will raise an organized voice over the issue. We will stage protest tomorrow and I will personally participate in traders protest,” Naeem ur Rehman said.

“People in Azad Kashmir have launched non-payment movement, we also considering over it,” he said. “People massively suggesting non-payment of bills and a neighborhood committee will protect when they come to disconnect the electricity connection,” he said.

“We will stage sit-in at Governor House, which is symbol of the federation,” he said. “The sit-in will continue till approval of demands,” he added.