Hafiz Naeem blasts Govt over tactics to get ‘favorite judges’

LAHORE: It is most unfortunate, if the government wants to install its favorite judges in the Supreme Court to get favorable decisions, Hafiz Naeem said on Saturday.

JI chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has advised the government to avoid from such an act.

Hafiz Naeem also demanded of the authorities to take notice of the PTI leader Salman Akram Raja’s statements. “He has stated that his party members and the family being issued threats,” JI leader said.

“You are treating the Parliament members in this manner to get the decision of your favour, it is unacceptable,” Hafiz Naeem added.

“How it will be legitimate if such constitutional amendment would pass,” he questioned.