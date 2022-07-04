Hafiz Naeem blasts Karachi power utility, demands inquiry

KARACHI: Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has again demanded cancellation of K-electric’s licence and initiating an investigation against the power utility.

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi’s Ameer in a media talk blasted the ” evil nexus of K-electric, NEPRA and the government against Karachi”.

They don’t want to provide relief to the people but pushing them into misery, he said.

“How a private company has pushed an entire city into agony but no one in authority questioning it,” he said. “This points out to the fact that all of them are one,” he further said.

Hafiz Naeem also pointed out to the intense water shortage in the city. “No government is prepared to work for Karachi,” he lamented.

“There is threat of heavy rainfall and urban flooding in city but drains not being cleared,” he said. “A budget of several crores has been allocated for clearance of sewerage drains. Murtaza Wahab should clarify where this amount has been spent,” Hafiz Naeem questioned.

Comments