Feudal mindset of PPP keeping Karachi backward: Hafiz Naeem

Ameer-e-Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan (JI), Hafiz Naeem-Ur-Rehman lashed out at the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), accusing its Sindh and local government of not providing development funds and denying administrative powers to towns.

He expressed these views at the inauguration ceremony of Mohammadi Ground in Liaquatabad, Karachi. Hafiz Naeem alleged that the PPP deliberately hinders development in Karachi, saying its “wadera (feudal) mindset” will not allow it to develop Karachi.

He claimed that the PPP had kept control of key municipal functions such as garbage collection and water management.

“It seems as if some evil force has taken over Karachi and does not allow any work to be done,” he remarked, adding that JI would “break all barriers” standing in the way of the city’s development.

Hafiz Naeem accused the PPP of manipulating local elections by horse trading (buying off 32 individuals) to seize several seats. Hafiz Naeem said that despite limited powers, JI had performed its duties for the city beyond its mandate.

He praised voters in District Central for openly supporting Jamaat-e-Islami in recent local bodies polls and claimed Karachi’s residents had expressed their trust in JI during national elections. “Now, along with casting the vote, we will also protect it,” Hafiz Naeem added.

Hafiz Naeem also warned against efforts to discourage the youth, saying certain toxic individuals were spreading hopelessness in the city.

He announced that JI would hold an annual Ijtama-e-Aam (major public gathering) at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore from November 21 to 23, where the party’s future strategy and the new slogan “Badal Do Nizam” (Change the System) would be unveiled.