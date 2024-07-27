Hafiz Naeem demands cut in power bills, curb on IPPs

ISLAMABAD: We don’t have any personal agenda and want a bright future of the country, for which the IPPs should be rein in, Jamaat Islami Ameer Hafiz Naeem said on Saturday.

JI chief speaking with media said,” those subjecting Pakistan with oppression won’t be allowed more and will get the rights of 250 million countrymen back”. “The sit-in will not be ended without achieving its objective”, he further said.

He said, the people have pinned hopes on us, “We will not disappoint them”, JI Ameer said.

“We will carry the sit-in to entire country if electricity bills would not reduce,” Hafiz Naeem said.

He announced to hold a historic gathering at Murree Road tomorrow and a public meeting of women on Monday.

Criticizing Punjab’s government Hafiz Naeem said that hundreds of the party’s workers have been arrested in the province. “Massive arrests made and FIRs registered in Lahore,” he said.

He blasted the Punjab government and claimed that in Okara, Multan and other cities of the province elderly persons have also been arrested.

“I warned the government to release our workers immediately. We have option and could direct the sit-in to any side,” he added.

He said the government has contacted for talks but fascism and talks could not go side by side.